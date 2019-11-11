Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) field or telesales person, so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk
