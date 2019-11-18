Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nurse

Job Title Nurse

Location READING

School Nurse – Part Time

Closing date – 28 November 2019

We are looking to appoint a part time School Nurse to join the Health Centre team to provide a high standard of nursing care to the School, ensuring confidentiality at all times.

This is a part time role during term time. Shift pattern will be 1 x 12 hour day shift and 1 x 12 hour night shift over an 8 day rota.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Jobs

Nurse

School Nurse – Part Time Closing date – 28 November 2019 We are looking to appoint a part time ... [more]

 

Minibus Drivers

MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only) The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33