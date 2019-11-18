School Nurse – Part Time Closing date – 28 November 2019 We are looking to appoint a part time ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
Job Title Minibus Drivers
Location READING
The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus Drivers to work as part of the Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils in the Mornings, Evenings and Sports Fixtures.
A full D1 Licence is required.
Shift Pattern: Monday to Friday 6.30am -8.30am
Monday to Friday 6.00pm – 8.00pm
**Wednesday evenings 5pm to 7pm**
School trips and sports events.
Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506.
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
