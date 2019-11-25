Printroom Operative

Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and literature response unit within prestigious office location in Henley.

Main duties will be the picking and packing and control of literature, fulfilment of mailings and finishing of printed documentation, along with assisting with other tasks as required.

The correct person will need to be smart, responsible and enthusiastic, with a flexible and ‘can-do’ attitude.

A knowledge of Excel would be an advantage as some PC use is required.

The position will be available from February 2020.

If you believe you are the correct person for the job, please send your CV via email to kcooper@printroom.co.uk by no later than 6th December 2019