Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Printroom Operative

Job Title Print

Printroom Operative

Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and literature response unit within prestigious office location in Henley.

Main duties will be the picking and packing and control of literature, fulfilment of mailings and finishing of printed documentation, along with assisting with other tasks as required.

The correct person will need to be smart, responsible and enthusiastic, with a flexible and ‘can-do’ attitude.

A knowledge of Excel would be an advantage as some PC use is required.

The position will be available from February 2020.

If you believe you are the correct person for the job, please send your CV via email to kcooper@printroom.co.uk by no later than 6th December 2019

Jobs

Telesales

Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33