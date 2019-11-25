Head of Marketing And Commercial
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful
Monday, 25 November 2019
Job Title Head of Marketing And Commercial
Location Henley on Thames
£36,000 - £40,000pa full-time
Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional in search of a new challenge?
An exciting opportunity to really make a difference with an award-winning independent museum and charity
Find out more about this exciting role at rrm.co.uk/about/jobs/ Sarah Posey, Director River & Rowing Museum, Mill Meadows, Henley on Thames, RG9 1BF
01491 415615
