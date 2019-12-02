Head of Art and DT

HEAD OF ART & DT

Closing Date 4 December 2019

We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational Head of Art and Design, with a genuine passion for the subject and a strong commitment to ensure the highest standards of learning, achievement and development for all students working within the Art Department are met. Separate roles for Head of Art and Head of DT will be considered for the right candidates.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.