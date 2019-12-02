FINANCE MANAGER

Closing Date 4 December 2019

The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint a Finance Manager to manage the school’s finances, provide financial information, reports and data to the Senior Leadership Team and to provide guidance and support to colleagues throughout the organisation on financial matters.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500