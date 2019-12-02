Head of Marketing And Commercial
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
Job Title FINANCE MANAGER
Location READING
The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint a Finance Manager to manage the school’s finances, provide financial information, reports and data to the Senior Leadership Team and to provide guidance and support to colleagues throughout the organisation on financial matters.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department:
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
Head of Marketing And Commercial
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful ... [more]
HEAD OF ART & DT Closing Date 4 December 2019 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and ... [more]
FINANCE MANAGER Closing Date 4 December 2019 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say