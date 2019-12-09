Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

FINANCE MANAGER

Job Title FINANCE MANAGER

Location READING

FINANCE MANAGER

Closing Date: 11 December 2019

The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint a Finance Manager to manage the school’s finances, provide financial information, reports and data to the Senior Leadership Team and to provide guidance and support to colleagues throughout the organisation on financial matters.


For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

Jobs

Receptionist

RECEPTIONIST Permanent | Full-time position Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional ... [more]

 

FINANCE MANAGER

FINANCE MANAGER Closing Date: 11 December 2019 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint ... [more]

 

Office Manager

Office Manager/PA An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33