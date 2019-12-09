RECEPTIONIST Permanent | Full-time position Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
Job Title FINANCE MANAGER
Location READING
Closing Date: 11 December 2019
The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint a Finance Manager to manage the school’s finances, provide financial information, reports and data to the Senior Leadership Team and to provide guidance and support to colleagues throughout the organisation on financial matters.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
RECEPTIONIST Permanent | Full-time position Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional ... [more]
FINANCE MANAGER Closing Date: 11 December 2019 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint ... [more]
Office Manager/PA An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say