Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location READING

RECEPTIONIST

Permanent | Full-time position


Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional Receptionist to join Spratley & Partners architecture practice in Henley-on-Thames.

Full job description available on our website.


Please send a short cover letter and CV to Julie jg@spratley-partners.uk

01491 411277

spratley-partners.uk

London | Henley-on-Thames | Bristol

Jobs

Receptionist

RECEPTIONIST Permanent | Full-time position Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional ... [more]

 

FINANCE MANAGER

FINANCE MANAGER Closing Date: 11 December 2019 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint ... [more]

 

Office Manager

Office Manager/PA An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33