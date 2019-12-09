RECEPTIONIST Permanent | Full-time position Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
Job Title Receptionist
Location READING
Permanent | Full-time position
Immediate opportunity for a friendly & professional Receptionist to join Spratley & Partners architecture practice in Henley-on-Thames.
Full job description available on our website.
Please send a short cover letter and CV to Julie jg@spratley-partners.uk
01491 411277
London | Henley-on-Thames | Bristol
