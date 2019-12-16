GAMES COACH

CLOSING DATE – 11 JANUARY 2020

We are looking to appoint a Games Coach to help develop our sporting provision as we move to becoming fully coeducational. The successful candidate would ideally be able to coach and develop our provision of some of the following: racquet sports, swimming, hockey, netball and cricket.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.