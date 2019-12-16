Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

GAMES COACH

Job Title GAMES COACH

Location READING

GAMES COACH

CLOSING DATE – 11 JANUARY 2020

We are looking to appoint a Games Coach to help develop our sporting provision as we move to becoming fully coeducational. The successful candidate would ideally be able to coach and develop our provision of some of the following: racquet sports, swimming, hockey, netball and cricket.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Jobs

GAMES COACH

GAMES COACH CLOSING DATE – 11 JANUARY 2020 We are looking to appoint a Games Coach to help develop ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33