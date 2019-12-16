Monday, 16 December 2019

Research Associate

Location Henley on Thames

Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face.

This is an exciting opportunity for commercially driven graduates to join our company at a time of significant growth. Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.

We have a number of opportunities for life science graduates including those with strong quantitative skills. If you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send your CV and a covering letter (incl. salary expectations) to careers@accessionhealth.com or to request a job description.

www.accessionhealth.com 

