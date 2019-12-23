Science Graduates Wanted! Research Associate Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and ... [more]
Job Title Cleaner
Location READING
We are looking to appoint a Porter / Cleaner with additional window cleaning duties to join our Domestic Team to provide an excellent standard of customer service throughout the school.
There is a part time position and a full time position available all year round.
Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department:-
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
