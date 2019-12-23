Science Graduates Wanted! Research Associate Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
Job Title Research Associate
Location Henley on Thames
Science Graduates Wanted!
Research Associate
Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face.
This is an exciting opportunity for commercially driven graduates to join our company at a time of significant growth. Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team
on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.
We have a number of opportunities for life science graduates including those with strong quantitative skills. If you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send your CV and a covering letter (incl. salary expectations) to careers@accessionhealth.com or to request a job description.
