Shipments Co-ordinator/ Warehouse Operative

Enthusiastic, organised and self motivated individual required to work in busy Warehouse on prestigious site in Henley.

Main duties to include: ensuring shipments & collections are completed on time, pick & packing orders, stock control/inventory systems, manual handling & liaising with clients.

Excellent written and verbal communications required as well as knowledge in Excel.

Forklift licence plus full driving licence preferred.

If you believe you are the correct person for the job please send CV’s via email to alex.colby@invesco.com by 26/12/2019