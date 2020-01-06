Monday, 06 January 2020

Office Manager

Job Title Office Manager

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Office Manager/PA

An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office.

The role is a full and varied one, requiring the ability to prioritise, pass on knowledge and communicate with all staff in an effective manner. Within this role you will work closely with the Office Head to help maintain a professional and comprehensive service to the Knight Frank departments and client base.

Responsibilities: General office administration, marketing, facilities management, HR duties and financial reporting. A full job description is available on request.

Qualifications and experience: We’re looking for a customer orientated and personable individual with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role within a busy environment. You’ll be self-motivated with a flexible, adaptable and co-operative attitude and capable of using your own initiative. Being highly organised is essential along with strong IT skills and excellent attention to detail.

Benefits: Competitive package

Please send your cv and covering letter to: Charlotte.Bomphrey@knightfrank.com 

