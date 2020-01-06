Office Manager/PA An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. ... [more]
Monday, 06 January 2020
Job Title Legal Secretary
Location Henley on Thames
(Full-time)
Required to work in the Litigation and Employment department of a Solicitors in central Henley.
High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable (ideally in a litigation department).
Please email your c.v. and covering letter to: Amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
