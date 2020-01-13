Transport and Facilities Comp;aince Manager
Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager • Closing date Wednesday 15 January 2020 • The Oratory ... [more]
Monday, 13 January 2020
Job Title Servery Assistant
Location Reading
Stoke Row C.E. School
Founded 1853
Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames
(Grade 2.8 – £9.18/hour)
Part time (Monday–Friday,11.30am–1.30pm) with possible additional breakfast club hours
(Monday–Thursday, 7.45am–9.00am)
Permanent- term time only – Required as soon as possible Visits to our school are warmly welcomed and encouraged. For further details please contact us: 01491 680720
Application packs are available via e-mail (office.3206@stoke-row.oxon.sch.uk) or from the school office
Closing date: Friday, 17th January
Interviews: Week beginning 20th January (day tbc)
Stoke Row C.E. Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure.
Transport and Facilities Comp;aince Manager
Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager • Closing date Wednesday 15 January 2020 • The Oratory ... [more]
Porter / Cleaner We are looking to appoint a Porter / Cleaner with additional window cleaning ... [more]
Legal Secretary (Full-time) Required to work in the Litigation and Employment department of a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say