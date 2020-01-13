Monday, 13 January 2020

Servery Assistant

Job Title Servery Assistant

Location Reading

Stoke Row C.E. School
Founded 1853

Stoke Row, Henley-on-Thames

Servery Assistant

(Grade 2.8 – £9.18/hour)

Part time (Monday–Friday,11.30am–1.30pm) with possible additional breakfast club hours
(Monday–Thursday, 7.45am–9.00am)

Permanent- term time only – Required as soon as possible Visits to our school are warmly welcomed and encouraged. For further details please contact us: 01491 680720

Application packs are available via e-mail (office.3206@stoke-row.oxon.sch.uk) or from the school office

Closing date: Friday, 17th January
Interviews: Week beginning 20th January (day tbc)

Stoke Row C.E. Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. All appointments are subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure.

