Monday, 13 January 2020

Legal Secretary

Location Henley on Thames

(Full-time)

Required to work in the Litigation and Employment department of a Solicitors in central Henley.

High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable (ideally in a litigation department).

Please email your c.v. and covering letter to: Amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk 

