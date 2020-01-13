Transport and Facilities Comp;aince Manager

Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager

• Closing date Wednesday 15 January 2020 •

The Oratory School is looking for a motivated and responsible Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager to join our Estates team.

As Transport Manager you will manage the transport fleet to include the arrangements for the school bus run and to support the Estates Manager on all the school’s transport requirements.

As Facilities Compliance Manager you will be responsible for implementing new maintenance procedures, keeping up to date with current legislation and conducting all site service checks which will include PAT testing, Fire Regulations and Health & Safety.

Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506.

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.