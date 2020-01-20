Teaching Assistant

Closing Date: 29 January 2020

We are looking to appoint a full time teaching assistant who will work with children in the Early Years classes. Candidates must have a passion for supporting children in education, be energetic, enthusiastic and motivated when working with our pupils.

This is a term time only role, Monday to Friday for 35 hours per week. Salary will be £11,602.50 and is dependent upon qualifications and experience.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk

01491 683500