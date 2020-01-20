Porter Salary £18,500 pa | 8.00am to 5.00pm, all year round We are seeking to recruit a general ... [more]
Job Title Business Manager
Location READING
Closing Date: 31 January 2020
The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint an experienced and influential Business Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team. The successful candidate will have the knowledge and expertise to help make decisions about the day-to-day running of the business of the School.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
