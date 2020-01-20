BUSINESS MANAGER

Closing Date: 31 January 2020

The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint an experienced and influential Business Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team. The successful candidate will have the knowledge and expertise to help make decisions about the day-to-day running of the business of the School.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500