Monday, 20 January 2020

Legal Secretary

Location Henley on Thames

required to work in a Solicitors in central Henley

Full-time ideally but scope for some flexibility for the right candidate.

High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable.

Please email your CV and covering letter to: Amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk 

