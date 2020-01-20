Porter Salary £18,500 pa | 8.00am to 5.00pm, all year round We are seeking to recruit a general ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
Job Title Legal Secretary
Location Henley on Thames
required to work in a Solicitors in central Henley
Full-time ideally but scope for some flexibility for the right candidate.
High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable.
Please email your CV and covering letter to: Amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
Bank Nurses The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of our excellent Health ... [more]
Teaching Assistant Closing Date: 29 January 2020 We are looking to appoint a full time teaching ... [more]
