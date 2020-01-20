Porter/Minibus Driver

Porter

Salary £18,500 pa | 8.00am to 5.00pm, all year round

We are seeking to recruit a general porter who is customer focussed with a can-do approach. The successful candidate will be responsible for duties such as portering, internal and external cleaning, ensuring school vehicles are fuelled and cleaned, delivery of parcels across the site, swimming pool and some site maintenance.

Applicants must have a full, clean driving licence (ideally with D1 status), previous experience in a similar role would be an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Minibus Drivers

Salary circa £13 per hour – variable hours, term-time only

Shiplake College is looking for minibus drivers who would be available to help with morning and evening bus routes for pupils. There will also be the opportunity for additional ad hoc work, such as driving a minibus for school trips, sports matches and driving pupils to and from Heathrow airport at the end and beginning of term. Wherever possible, additional work will be offered and agreed in advance.

Duties will include: the safe transportation of pupils, staff and equipment; responsibility for the cleanliness and roadworthy condition of the vehicle before and after use; and maintenance of accurate vehicle records and logbook for each journey.

Applicants must have a full, clean D1 driving licence and be willing to undertake a short driving assessment with a Shiplake member of staff prior to appointment.



To start as soon as possible

Closing Date: Monday 3 February at 10.00am

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date

Informal pre-application discussions and visits for both positions are welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218 or email mflynn@shiplake.org.uk.

Further details and an application form may be obtained from

www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Boys aged 11-18, Girls in Sixth Form, Day and Boarding | HMC, The Society of Heads, BSA

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.