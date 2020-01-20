Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bank Nurses

Job Title Bank Nurses

Location READING

Bank Nurses

The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of our excellent Health Centre team to provide professional support and care to our pupils. If you are highly organised, have great communication skills and love working with children, we would like to meet you.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:- E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Jobs

Bank Nurses

Bank Nurses The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of our excellent Health ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33