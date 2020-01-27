Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School Matron

Job Title School Matron

Location READING

School Matron

Closing Date: 4 February 2020

We are looking to appoint a full time School Matron to assist the Housemaster and Matrons in the smooth running of the boarding house, helping to provide a happy, comfortable and well-disciplined atmosphere for children in a home from home environment.

This is a full time, term time role, working 26 hours with the following shift pattern:- Monday – 2pm to 10pm Tuesday – 7am to 2.30pm Friday – 7am to 12.30pm Saturday – 8am to 2.30pm

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

Jobs

Business Manager

BUSINESS MANAGER Closing Date: 31 January 2020 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint ... [more]

 

Bank Nurses

Bank Nurses The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of our excellent Health ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33