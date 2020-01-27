Teaching Manager Ofsted Outstanding Early Years Provider www.harpsdenpreschool.co.uk Harpsden ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
Job Title School Matron
Location READING
Closing Date: 4 February 2020
We are looking to appoint a full time School Matron to assist the Housemaster and Matrons in the smooth running of the boarding house, helping to provide a happy, comfortable and well-disciplined atmosphere for children in a home from home environment.
This is a full time, term time role, working 26 hours with the following shift pattern:- Monday – 2pm to 10pm Tuesday – 7am to 2.30pm Friday – 7am to 12.30pm Saturday – 8am to 2.30pm
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
