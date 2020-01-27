Bank Nurses

The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of our excellent Health Centre team to provide professional support and care to our pupils. If you are highly organised, have great communication skills and love working with children, we would like to meet you.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:- E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.