Monday, 27 January 2020
Job Title Teacher of Business and Economics
Location READING
Closing Date – 7 February 2020
We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational full time Teacher of Business and Economics, with a genuine passion for the subject and a strong commitment to ensure the highest standards of learning, achievement and development for all students working within the department are met.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
