Teaching Manager

Ofsted Outstanding Early Years Provider

www.harpsdenpreschool.co.uk

Harpsden Pre-School is recruiting for a Teaching Manager to start in April 2020. The successful applicant will provide a safe, high quality education that meets the individual needs of the children at the setting. In partnership with the Business Manager, they will lead and manage the teaching staff on a day to day basis; contribute to and implement early years policies; and ensure all statutory obligations are met. Harpsden Pre-School was rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted in April 2015.

Applicants must have at least two years’ management experience within a pre-school setting and have a full and relevant Early Years Level 3 Qualification.

Hours are Monday to Thursday term-time. We offer a competitive salary together with holiday pay and pension.

Please email businessmanager@harpsdenpreschool.co.uk for a full job description and application form.

Closing date: Friday 31st January 2020 at 9 a.m.

Interviews: Week commencing 3rd February 2020 (date tbc)

Harpsden Pre-School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Appointment is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for regulated activity.