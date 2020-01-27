Monday, 27 January 2020

Job Title Business Manager

Location READING

BUSINESS MANAGER

Closing Date: 31 January 2020

The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint an experienced and influential Business Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team. The successful candidate will have the knowledge and expertise to help make decisions about the day-to-day running of the business of the School.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

Business Manager

BUSINESS MANAGER Closing Date: 31 January 2020 The Oratory Preparatory School is looking to appoint ... [more]

 

