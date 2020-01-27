Monday, 27 January 2020

Cleaner

Job Title Cleaner

Location READING

Porter / Cleaner

We are looking to appoint a Porter / Cleaner with additional window cleaning duties to join our Domestic Team to provide an excellent standard of customer service throughout the school.

There is a part time position and a full time position available all year round.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.


For further details please contact the Human Resources department:- E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form 

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

