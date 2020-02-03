TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Job Title Estates Manager
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
To start as soon as possible Salary – circa £50k dependant on experience
This is a superb opportunity for a highly motivated, experienced, strategic and resourceful individual who has excellent leadership, organisational, communication and people skills.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategic development, refurbishment and ongoing maintenance of the beautiful Shiplake College estate; take the lead on all aspects of Health and Safety; ensure compliance and best practice across the campus and have the knowledge and experience of managing a large budget.
Candidates must have recent experience of working in a similar or closely related role with an in-depth knowledge of Health and Safety within a school environment.
Closing Date: Monday 10 February 2020, 10.00am
Interviews: Week beginning 10 February 2020
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date
Informal pre-application discussions and visits are welcome. Please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218 or email mflynn@shiplake.org.uk.
Further details and an application form may be obtained from www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies
Boys aged 11-18, Girls in Sixth Form, Day and Boarding | HMC, The Society of Heads, BSA
Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.
