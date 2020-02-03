Estates Manager

To start as soon as possible Salary – circa £50k dependant on experience

This is a superb opportunity for a highly motivated, experienced, strategic and resourceful individual who has excellent leadership, organisational, communication and people skills.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategic development, refurbishment and ongoing maintenance of the beautiful Shiplake College estate; take the lead on all aspects of Health and Safety; ensure compliance and best practice across the campus and have the knowledge and experience of managing a large budget.

Candidates must have recent experience of working in a similar or closely related role with an in-depth knowledge of Health and Safety within a school environment.

Closing Date: Monday 10 February 2020, 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning 10 February 2020

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date

Informal pre-application discussions and visits are welcome. Please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218 or email mflynn@shiplake.org.uk.

Further details and an application form may be obtained from www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Boys aged 11-18, Girls in Sixth Form, Day and Boarding | HMC, The Society of Heads, BSA

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.