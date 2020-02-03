TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
Job Title Gardening Apprentice
Location READING
Closing Date: 28 February 2020
The Oratory School has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and hardworking individual with a passion for Horticulture and Gardening. Under the direction of the experienced Head of Grounds and his team, the apprentice will have the opportunity to learn all aspects of Horticulture while helping to maintain the 115 acre School Grounds.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department:- E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Teacher of Business and Economics
Teacher of Business and Economics Closing Date – 7 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an ... [more]
SCHOOL COUNSELLOR Closing Date – 28 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ ... [more]
POLL: Have your say