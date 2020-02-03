TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
Job Title TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY
Location READING
Closing Date: 25 February 2020
We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher with a strong passion for Psychology and a commitment to developing innovative and stimulating lessons ensuring that Psychology A level curriculum is both engaging and topical. The ability to teach Biology to GCSE would be an advantage.
For further details, please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
