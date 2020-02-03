TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Job Title School Counsellor
Location READING
Closing Date – 28 February 2020
We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ BABCP accredited counsellor. Initially the role will be part time (0.6) during term time, however there is potential to expand and develop the role into a full time position. Some work may be required during the school holidays but it is not anticipated that this will be extensive.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
