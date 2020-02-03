Checkendon CE Primary School Checkendon, Reading, Oxfordshire, RG8 0SR Tel: 01491 680693 email: office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk

School Administrator

Grade 6 Part Time (2.5 days) plus 1 INSET Day

We are looking for a warm and friendly person with a welcoming manner, good computer skills and excellent organisational abilities to help run our school office, and to play a key role in school life.

Checkendon is a happy school with lovely children, a great staff team and well-appointed facilities.

Closing date for applications: 12:00 7th February 2020

Interviews: am Wednesday 12th February 2020

If you are interested in this position, there are more details on our website, including an application form: www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk under the ‘our school’ tab. Alternatively please contact the school office on 01491 680693 during school hours or email office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. An enhanced DBS check will be required.