TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
Job Title School Administrator
Location Reading
Checkendon CE Primary School Checkendon, Reading, Oxfordshire, RG8 0SR Tel: 01491 680693 email: office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk
Grade 6 Part Time (2.5 days) plus 1 INSET Day
We are looking for a warm and friendly person with a welcoming manner, good computer skills and excellent organisational abilities to help run our school office, and to play a key role in school life.
Checkendon is a happy school with lovely children, a great staff team and well-appointed facilities.
Closing date for applications: 12:00 7th February 2020
Interviews: am Wednesday 12th February 2020
If you are interested in this position, there are more details on our website, including an application form: www.checkendon.oxon.sch.uk under the ‘our school’ tab. Alternatively please contact the school office on 01491 680693 during school hours or email office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. An enhanced DBS check will be required.
TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher ... [more]
Teacher of Business and Economics
Teacher of Business and Economics Closing Date – 7 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an ... [more]
SCHOOL COUNSELLOR Closing Date – 28 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ ... [more]
POLL: Have your say