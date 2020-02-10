Team secretary

HMT LLP

We are an exciting independent practice with offices in Henley-on-Thames and London and operating in the dynamic field of corporate finance and we provide a relaxed workplace for ambitious professionals.

We have a requirement for a team secretary to support the managing partner, the marketing function and the wider team.

The successful candidate will be a friendly and bright secretary with experience in managing administrative systems and processes in a fast growing, constantly changing businesses. They will be computer literate with strong communication and organisational skills and a can-do attitude.

This is a varied role and typical duties will include supporting the Managing Partner, the Senior Marketing Manager and the wider team to ensure that the business operates efficiently as it continues to grow. Key elements of the role include diary management, assisting the Senior Marketing Manager with ad-hoc marketing assignments, finalising the presentation of proposals and reports and providing backup administrative support for the office amongst others.

The role carries a competitive salary package and includes four weeks holiday a year. Applicants should apply in writing and enclose a CV to: Melissa Dainelli, HMT LLP, The Hub, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AY

Or email: mdainelli@hmtllp.com