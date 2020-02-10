Monday, 10 February 2020

Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO)

Location READING

Closing date: 28 February 2020

The Headmaster is looking to appoint a full time Head of Learning Support and Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) to manage and lead Learning Support within the School. In addition to management duties, the Head of Department will also work with students on a 1:1 basis following individually planned Programmes of work or in small groups. The appointee may also be expected to offer some in class support to students, and to contribute to the standard curriculum if appropriate.

For further details, please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Prep School Limited is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

