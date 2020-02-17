Print Sales Person

Higgs Group Print Sales Executive

The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire's business community with their print requirements since 1877.

In return for your enthusiasm and subsequent results, the successful person can expect to earn very high commission from a first class, reputable company. This (uncapped) commission only role would suit a Print Industry professional, or someone looking to diversify into a thriving industry, with a highly regarded local firm.

If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for - then we would like to hear from you! Please send your CV and covering letter to srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk