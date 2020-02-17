Monday, 17 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice

Part-time Receptionists

(two posts) — Woodcote Surgery

(morning shifts - 4.5 hours
Start times 8.00 a.m. or 8.15 a.m.
routine hours up to 13.5 per week)

Due to the forthcoming retirement of two of our longest serving receptionists (over 50 years in post between them!), we are now looking for two new enthusiastic and motivated part-time receptionists to join us.

Additional hours available, on an ad hoc basis, to cover leave of colleagues at both of our surgeries

The successful candidates will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills and the ability to deal with a wide variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact

Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or email juliabeasley@nhs.net 

for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the posts

• Closing date for applications: Monday 24 February 2020 •

Jobs

Head of Science

HEAD OF SCIENCE Closing Date – 24 February 2020 The Oratory School is looking to appoint a full ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33