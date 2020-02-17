Receptionist

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice

Part-time Receptionists

(two posts) — Woodcote Surgery

(morning shifts - 4.5 hours

Start times 8.00 a.m. or 8.15 a.m.

routine hours up to 13.5 per week)

Due to the forthcoming retirement of two of our longest serving receptionists (over 50 years in post between them!), we are now looking for two new enthusiastic and motivated part-time receptionists to join us.

Additional hours available, on an ad hoc basis, to cover leave of colleagues at both of our surgeries

The successful candidates will be IT literate, have excellent inter-personal skills and the ability to deal with a wide variety of tasks in a very busy environment. If you feel you have the skills and experience we are seeking and want to be part of our friendly and supportive multi-disciplinary team, please contact

Julia Beasley, Practice Manager on 01491 870230 or email juliabeasley@nhs.net

for an application pack or to discuss any aspects of the posts

• Closing date for applications: Monday 24 February 2020 •