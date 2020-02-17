HEAD OF SCIENCE

Closing Date – 24 February 2020

The Oratory School is looking to appoint a full time Head of Science for September 2020. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced honours graduate to teach their subject to all ages and abilities from Form 1 to A Level and Oxbridge, and to make a strong contribution to leading all the Science departments. The ability to teach Chemistry to all levels would be an advantage.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.