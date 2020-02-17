Monday, 17 February 2020

TEACHER OF ENGLISH

Job Title TEACHER OF ENGLISH

Location READING

TEACHER OF ENGLISH

Closing Date – 3 March 2020

We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational full time Teacher of English, with a genuine passion for the subject and a strong commitment to ensure the highest standards of learning, achievement and development for all students working within the department are met.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

