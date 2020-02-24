Monday, 24 February 2020

Job Title Print Sales Person

Location Henley-on-Thames

Higgs Group Print Sales Executive

The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire's business community with their print requirements since 1877.

In return for your enthusiasm and subsequent results, the successful person can expect to earn very high commission from a first class, reputable company.

This (uncapped) commission only role would suit a Print Industry professional, or someone looking to diversify into a thriving industry, with a highly regarded local firm.

If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for - then we would like to hear from you! Please send your CV and covering letter to srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

