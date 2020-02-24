Higgs Group Print Sales Executive The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
Job Title Part-time Receptionist
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Bell Surgery Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join friendly Surgery team Must be professional, friendly, caring, a team player and confident. Monday and Friday afternoon shifts on the main reception desk from 1.45pm -6.45pm with the opportunity to add in a morning treatment room reception shift from 9 a.m.—12 noon.
Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net
Closing date for applications: Friday 6 March. Interviews likely w/c 16 March.
