Part-time Receptionist

Job Title Part-time Receptionist

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Bell Surgery Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join friendly Surgery team Must be professional, friendly, caring, a team player and confident. Monday and Friday afternoon shifts on the main reception desk from 1.45pm -6.45pm with the opportunity to add in a morning treatment room reception shift from 9 a.m.—12 noon.

Phone in on 01491 843250 to request an application form or email us at thebellsurgery@nhs.net

Closing date for applications: Friday 6 March. Interviews likely w/c 16 March.

