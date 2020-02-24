Monday, 24 February 2020

Credit Controller

Job Title Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Junior Credit Controller

Location: Our Head Office in Wallingford, Oxon
Salary: Competitive Salary, negotiable for the right candidate
Contract: Permanent, full-time
Hours of Work: Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 5pm

Lister Wilder are a family business dealing with a large and diverse customer base. With an ever-increasing portfolio of new accounts across our 9 depots, a great opportunity has arisen within our Accounts Department for a Junior Credit Controller. This is a great opportunity for someone who has worked within the Credit Control environment and is now looking to further their career within an Accounts Department.

We are looking for someone who possesses the following:
• Good communication skills
• Confident using IT systems

We can offer you:
• A great location and working environment
• Sponsorship offered for right candidate in order to further your career
• Working as part of a small friendly team
• Onsite parking
• Competitive salary for the right candidate including pension and other benefits

To apply, please send your CV with a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Port Way, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG Or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk

Closing date for applications: 6th March 2020

