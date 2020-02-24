Gardening Apprentice

Closing Date: 28 February 2020

The Oratory School has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and hardworking individual with a passion for Horticulture and Gardening. Under the direction of the experienced Head of Grounds and his team, the apprentice will have the opportunity to learn all aspects of Horticulture while helping to maintain the 115 acre School Grounds.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:- E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.