Team Secretary

An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office.

The role is a full and varied one, requiring the ability to prioritise and communicate with all staff in an effective manner. Within this role you will work closely with the Office Manager to help maintain a professional and comprehensive service to the Knight Frank departments and client base.

Responsibilities: Provide secretarial support to the team. 60wpm plus typing both audio and copy. Diary management. Maintenance of Knight Frank image on all marketing materials including team visits and brochure preparation. Manage and liaise with regional press advertising. Greeting customers. General administration.

Professional experience and personal skills profile: 3 years+ experience in a similar secretarial/admin role with strong IT Skills. Exceptional standard of English grammar and spelling, and take pride in presentation of work. Excellent proof reading skills and attention to detail. Database experience. Numerate. Flexible, adaptable and cooperative with the ability to remain calm under pressure. Have the necessary organisation skills to provide an efficient support service to the department.

Benefits: Competitive package

Please send your cv and covering letter to: Lenka.ayoola@knightfrank.com