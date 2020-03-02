The Bell Surgery Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join friendly Surgery team ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
Job Title Credit Controller
Location CROWMARSH
Junior Credit Controller
Location: Our Head Office in Wallingford, Oxon
Salary: Competitive Salary, negotiable for the right candidate
Contract: Permanent, full-time
Hours of Work: Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 5pm
Lister Wilder are a family business dealing with a large and diverse customer base. With an ever-increasing portfolio of new accounts across our 9 depots, a great opportunity has arisen within our Accounts Department for a Junior Credit Controller. This is a great opportunity for someone who has worked within the Credit Control environment and is now looking to further their career within an Accounts Department.
We are looking for someone who possesses the following:
• Good communication skills
• Confident using IT systems
We can offer you:
• A great location and working environment
• Sponsorship offered for right candidate in order to further your career
• Working as part of a small friendly team
• Onsite parking
• Competitive salary for the right candidate including pension and other benefits
To apply, please send your CV with a covering letter to: Ian Nutt, Managing Director, Lister Wilder Ltd, The Park, Port Way, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 8FG Or email to ian@listerwilder.co.uk
Closing date for applications: 6th March 2020
The Bell Surgery Henley is recruiting for a Part-time Receptionist to join friendly Surgery team ... [more]
Team Secretary An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The ... [more]
Junior Credit Controller Location: Our Head Office in Wallingford, Oxon Salary: Competitive Salary, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say