Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Field Sales Person

Job Title Field Sales Person

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field/Telesales Person

  • Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
  • Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme
  • Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
  • We are seeking a full-time or part-time person - who says ‘YES’ to all of the above!

Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Telephone: 01491 419419 Email: kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk 

Jobs

Secretary

Team Secretary An opportunity to join our dynamic and friendly team in the Henley sales office. The ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33