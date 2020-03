Multi-trade

Multi Trade Operative Closing Date – 14 April 2020 We are looking to appoint a permanent Multi Trade Operative, ideally skilled in the areas of carpentry, decorating and plumbing to help refurbish areas within the school to a high quality standard. If you are self-motivated and have a proactive, positive approach to your work then we would like to hear from you. This is an all year round role with a salary band of £22k to £25K and is dependent on skills and experience. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk 01491 683500 The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.