Deputy Head Grounds / Mechanic

Deputy Head Grounds/Mechanic Closing date 14 April 2020 We are looking to appoint a Deputy Head of Grounds / Mechanic who you will support the Head of Grounds in the grounds maintenance, day to day running and machinery maintenance at the Oratory Prep School. You will be working collaboratively with colleagues as part of a professional team at The Oratory Prep School and maintaining machinery at both The Oratory School and The Oratory Prep School. This is a full time role for 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday. The Salary range is £28,000 - £30,000 and is dependent upon experience. Benefits include meals whilst on duty, 25 days annual leave, contributory pension scheme and free parking. E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies The Oratory School Limited is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service